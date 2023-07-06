Delhi Excise Policy Case: मनीष सिसोदिया को बड़ी राहत, कोर्ट में होगी फिजिकल पेशी; पुलिस ने दायर की थी याचिका

दिल्ली के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने मनीष को राहत न देते हुए हिरासत को बढ़ा दिया है और अब अगली सुनवाई 31 जुलाई को होगी। दिल्ली पुलिस ने सुरक्षा को लेकर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मनीष सिसौदिया को पेश करने की मांग करते हुए एक आवेदन दायर किया था। सिसोदिया के वकील का कहना है कि उन्हें प्रभावी सुनवाई के लिए शारीरिक रूप से पेश होने का अधिकार है। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश करने के अधिकार में कटौती नहीं की जानी चाहिए। जिसके बाद न्यायाधीश ने आदेश दिया कि अब मनीष सिसोदिया को अदालत के समक्ष शारीरिक रूप से पेश किया जाएगा।

Delhi Excise Policy case | Delhi police had moved an application seeking production of Manish Sisodia through video conferencing stating security concerns.