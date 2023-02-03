Delhi : पार्किंग विवाद में कर्मचारियों को बैट से पीटा, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल, दूसरा आईसीयू में

वसंत विहार में पार्किंग शुल्क देने से इनकार करने पर व्यक्ति ने कथित तौर पर 2 पार्किंग कर्मचारियों को बैट से पीटा। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस झड़प में 1 कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

Delhi | Man allegedly beat up 2 parking staff with a bat after refusing to pay parking fee in Vasant Vihar, 1 staff critically injured