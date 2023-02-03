Delhi : पार्किंग विवाद में कर्मचारियों को बैट से पीटा, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल, दूसरा आईसीयू में

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
वसंत विहार में पार्किंग शुल्क देने से इनकार करने पर व्यक्ति ने कथित तौर पर 2 पार्किंग कर्मचारियों को बैट से पीटा। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस झड़प में 1 कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
Delhi | Man allegedly beat up 2 parking staff with a bat after refusing to pay parking fee in Vasant Vihar, 1 staff critically injured
After he started beating us, we ran but he caught hold of my co-staff&beat him badly,he is in ICU now. We've filed complaint: Manoj, Victim(2.2) pic.twitter.com/oPZsngeJu7— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.