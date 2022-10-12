Delhi: बिंदापुर में कारोबारी की हत्या के मामले में तीन गिरफ्तार, दो हमलावर भी शामिल, यूपी के कन्नौज से पकड़ा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
द्वारका जिले के बिंदापुर इलाके में कारोबारी की हत्या के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस के एक बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, इनमें दो हमलावर भी शामिल हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज से इन सभी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
Delhi | 3 accused, including 2 assailants, arrested from the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh in the case of the murder of a saree shop owner in the Bindapur PS area; CCTV footage went viral. Attempts were made in view of a robbery: DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
