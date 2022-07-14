Sharjeel Imam: शरजील इमाम को आज भी नहीं मिली जमानत, 20 जुलाई को होगी सुनवाई

जेएनयू छात्र शरजील इमाम के खिलाफ चल रहे 2019 के राजद्रोह मामले में गुरुवार को दिल्ली की अदालत ने उसकी जमानत का फैसला स्थगित कर दिया। अभियोजन पक्ष ने इस मामले में अपना लिखित जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए समय मांगा है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 20 जुलाई को होगी।

Delhi court adjourned the judgment in the bail matter of JNU student Sharjeel Imam, in the 2019 sedition case against him. Prosecution is to file written and sought time. The matter is now listed for July 20.