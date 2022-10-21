Delhi News : राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों के आरोप में चीनी महिला गिरफ्तार, जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक चीनी महिला काई रूओ को राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों में कथित संलिप्तता के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने पुलिस के हवाले से बताया कि उसके पास से डोलमा लामा के नाम से एक नेपाली नागरिकता प्रमाण पत्र बरामद हुआ है। हालांकि यह पाया गया कि वह चीनी है और वर्ष 2019 में चीनी पासपोर्ट पर भारत की यात्रा आई थी। उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। काई के खिलाफ कई धाराएं लगाई गई हैं।
Delhi | A Chinese woman, Cai Ruo arrested for alleged involvement in anti-national activities. One Nepali citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama recovered from her. However, it was found that she's Chinese&travelled to India in '19 on Chinese passport. Case registered.— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.