Delhi : दिल्ली में दो जगहों पर कार में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग को आधे घंटे के अंतराल पर मिली सूचना, हड़कंप

दिल्ली में शुक्रवार रात दो जगह पर आग लगने की घटनाएं हुई हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार दमकल विभाग ने बताया कि एक घटना ज्वालाहेड़ी मार्केट की है। सूचना रात 10.30 पर मिली। दमकल की दो गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के लिए भेजी गईं।
A car caught fire near Delhi's Barapulla area. The information regarding the fire was received around 10.30 pm. One fire tender is at the spot to extinguish the fire: Delhi Fire Service— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023
A massive fire broke out in a car near Jwala Hedi in Delhi at around 11 pm. Two fire tenders are on the spot to extinguish the fire: Delhi Fire Service— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023
