दिल्ली : आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे पर युगांडा का यात्री 1060 ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार

Delhi | Customs at IGI Airport booked a Ugandan passenger for smuggling of 1,060 grams of heroin, concealed in 107 capsules kept inside clothes in baggage. The value of seized Heroin is approximately Rs 7.43 crores. The passenger was arrested under NDPS Act: Customs pic.twitter.com/kml8Ro8xVE— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022
