Delhi GST Collection: सीएम केजरीवाल का दावा- जीएसटी कलेक्शन बढ़ा, अब बनेंगे ज्यादा स्कूल और अस्पताल

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि अक्सर सरकारें कहती हैं कि उनके पास अच्छे स्कूल और अस्पताल बनाने के लिए पैसा नहीं है। लेकिन दिल्ली में हमारी सरकार ने दिखाया है कि ईमानदार सरकार में राजस्व बढ़ा है।
Govts often say that they don’t have money for making good schools and hospitals. But our Govt in Delhi has shown that honest governance leads to increased revenue.
Delhi’s first quarter GST collection has increased at an impressive 15% from last year. This is how we will have… pic.twitter.com/E8qXo6hd4z — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2023
