स्वतंत्रता दिवस: दिल्ली में लहराया तिरंगा, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और पुलिस आयुक्त ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की इस सुबह आइए अपने उन सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और महापुरुषों के बलिदान और त्याग को याद करें जिनकी बदौलत देश को आज़ादी मिली।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2021
सभी देशवासियों को आज़ादी की ये 75वीं सालगिरह मुबारक हो। pic.twitter.com/cKVHetaoYa
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Secretariat Building on #IndependenceDay, announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in Delhi Govt Schools from September 27 as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. pic.twitter.com/ZcWd9mXLfI— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.