CM Arvind Kejriwal and delhi police commissioner also celebrates 75th independence day

स्वतंत्रता दिवस: दिल्ली में लहराया तिरंगा, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और पुलिस आयुक्त ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Sun, 15 Aug 2021 12:21 PM IST

सार

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सुबह सवेरे ट्वीट करके लोगों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस की इस सुबह आइए अपने उन सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और महापुरुषों के बलिदान और त्याग को याद करें जिनकी बदौलत देश को आजादी मिली।
 
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

देशभर में आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगांठ को लेकर धूम है। लाल किले की प्राचीर से लेकर हर गली-मोहल्ले में तिरंगा झंडा लहराता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। राजधानी में भी हर्षोल्लास के साथ स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर रविवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त राकेश अस्थाना ने ध्वजारोहण किया। 
वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सुबह सवेरे ट्वीट करके लोगों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस की इस सुबह आइए अपने उन सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों और महापुरुषों के बलिदान और त्याग को याद करें जिनकी बदौलत देश को आजादी मिली। सभी देशवासियों को आजादी की ये 75वीं सालगिरह मुबारक हो।




मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने सचिवालय बिल्डिंग में ध्वजारोहण कर स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाया। इस दौरान उन्होंने शहीद भगत सिंह के सम्मान में आगामी 27 सितंबर से दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में देशभक्ती करीकुलम की भी घोषणा की। 

city & states delhi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

