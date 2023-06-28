Delhi: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के 12 कॉलेजों के लिए 100 करोड़ का फंड

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली की शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में हायर एजुकेशन के लिए दिल्ली सरकार के द्वारा प्राप्त फंड वाले कॉलेज अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। बीते 8 साल में सरकार ने इन कॉलेजों के फंड को बढ़ाया है।
#WATCH | Delhi's Education Minister Atishi says, "...12-Delhi govt-funded colleges play an important role in Delhi's higher education. Funds given to these 12 colleges have increased by three times in 8 years. In 2023-24, this stands at Rs 400 Crores. These colleges faced several… pic.twitter.com/wUscFWWvp8— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023
