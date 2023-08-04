Modi Surname: सीएम केजरीवाल ने राहुल गांधी को दी बधाई, मानहानि मामले पर पहली बार बोले- SC के फैसले का स्वागत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मोदी सरनेम मामले में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिली। जिसके बाद कांग्रेस समेत विपक्षी दलों के नेता उनको बधाई दे रहे हैं। इसी बीच दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए पहली बार कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को बधाई दी है। राहुल गांधी को मानहानि मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फौरी राहत मिली। कोर्ट ने सजा पर रोक लगा दी। इससे पहले गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने मानहानि मामले में सजा पर रोक लगाने से इनकार किया था।
I welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court's intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2023
Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad
