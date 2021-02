एम्स निदेशक डॉ. गुलेरिया बोले- कोरोना के नए प्रकार को ध्यान में रखते हुए टीकों को भी बदलते रहना होगा

Simultaneously, we have to keep changing the vaccines also to keep into account the new variants that are emerging: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria pic.twitter.com/KKQ6vkks4T

Vaccines will definitely prevent serious disease & therefore decease mortality as far as new (coronavirus) strain is concern... Currently, we have vaccines which efficacy is 70%, 80%, 90% so even if there is a slight fall in efficacy it will still be effective: AIIMS Director