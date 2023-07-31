मणिपुर हिंसा: राघव चड्ढा का BJP पर तंज, केंद्र नहीं चाहती चर्चा, 65 सांसदों ने संसद में रखनी चाही ये बात

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
संसद का मानसून सत्र जारी है। मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी समेत सभी विपक्षी दल सरकार पर निशाना साध रहे हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी से राज्यसभा से सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साथा।
#WATCH | "The government doesn't want discussion on Manipur. The monsoon session of Parliament started on 20th July, if there was a discussion on Manipur on even one of the past 11 working days, then legislative work could have been done on the remaining days...": AAP Rajya Sabha… pic.twitter.com/Z12LsDaB1m— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
