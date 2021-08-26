दिल्ली: कार चालक ने सरेआम बरसाई गोलियां, घटना में एक युवक घायल

A youth suffered gunshot injury on the head after driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in Delhi Cantt area yesterday. Injured was shifted to a hospital in Noida. A case has been registered. Police are examining case of road rage & other possible angles: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/WNXiWVWUXC— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.