फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

Delhi: 6 people arrested in connection with a video where miscreants were seen firing bullets in air in Babarpur on Feb 26. They had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man who runs an e-rickshaw business & fired bullets when he didn't relent.
(Pic- screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/qP542C8OPL— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
