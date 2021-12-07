1984 सिख विरोधी दंगे: पूर्व कांग्रेस सांसद सज्जन कुमार के खिलाफ आरोपों का एलान, औपचारिक घोषणा 16 दिसंबर को

1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों में दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने दिल्ली के राज नगर में दो सिखों की हत्या के मामले में पूर्व कांग्रेस सांसद सज्जन कुमार के खिलाफ आईपीसी की कई धाराओं के तहत दंगा, हत्या, डकैती आदि के आरोपों की घोषणा की। औपचारिक रूप से आरोप तय करने के लिए मामला 16 दिसंबर को सूचीबद्ध किया गया है।
1984 Anti-Sikh riots| Delhi Court announces charges for rioting, murder, dacoity etc under multiple sections of IPC, against ex-Congress MP, Sajjan Kumar in connection with murder of 2 Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Delhi. Matter listed for Dec 16 for formal framing of charges
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/5Ki6R3bF32— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.