किसान आंदोलन का 15वां दिनः किसानों को सरकार के दूसरे प्रस्ताव का इंतजार, आंदोलन तेज करने की हो रही तैयारी

Liveकिसान आंदोलन का 15वां दिनः किसानों को सरकार के दूसरे प्रस्ताव का इंतजार, आंदोलन तेज करने की हो रही तैयारी
Farmers' protest against Farm Laws enters 15th day at Singhu border— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
"The govt intends to weaken the farmers' movement but many more farmers are coming to Delhi to join the movement. We appeal to the people of Delhi to support us," says Bharatiya Kisan Union's Manjeet Singh pic.twitter.com/wZARSeIzvn
