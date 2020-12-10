शहर चुनें
Live

किसान आंदोलन का 15वां दिनः किसानों को सरकार के दूसरे प्रस्ताव का इंतजार, आंदोलन तेज करने की हो रही तैयारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 10:37 AM IST
farmers protest live update 10 december kisan andolan enters 15th day singhu tikri and many borders close farmer adamant to withdraw farm laws
Farmers protest - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर बैठे किसानों का आंदोलन 15वें दिन भी जारी है। बुधवार को केंद्र सरकार ने जो 19 पन्नों के प्रस्ताव भेजे थे उन सभी प्रस्तावों को किसानों ने खारिज कर दिया है। कई दौर की केंद्र सरकार के साथ चली वार्ताओं के बेनतीजा रहने के बाद किसानों ने अपने आंदोलन को तेज करने का एलान भी बुधवार को किया। किसान संगठन आज केंद्र सरकार के साथ होने वाली वार्ता का बहिष्कार करेंगे। किसान तीनों कानूनों को रद्द करने से पहले अपना आंदोलन वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं हैं। हालांकि वह सरकार के अगले प्रस्ताव का इंतजार जरूर कर रहे हैं। आंदोलन के अगले चरण में किसान 12 दिसंबर को देश भर के सभी टोल प्लाजा को फ्री (पर्ची मुक्त) कर देंगे। वहीं,  14 दिसंबर को देश के सभी जिलों में किसानों ने धरना प्रदर्शन का फैसला लिया है। पढ़ें आज दिनभर के अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

10:11 AM, 10-Dec-2020

हम दिल्ली के लोगों से समर्थन देने की अपील करते हैंः मनजीत सिंह, भाकियू नेता

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता मनजीत सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने की है लेकिन अब ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसान दिल्ली आकर इस आंदोलन में शामिल हो रहे हैं। हम दिल्ली के लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि हमें समर्थन दें।
 

 
city & states delhi ncr delhi farmers protest farmers protest delhi farm bill 2020
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

