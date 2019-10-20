दिल्ली: मेट्रो स्टेशन में मिला 500 रुपये के नकली नोटों से भरा बैग

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): CISF recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with face value of Rs 4,64,000 (in denomination of Rs 500 note), lying unattended near gate no.8 of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in Delhi. It was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police. pic.twitter.com/sDhjP5SpCp— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
एक टेंडर को लेकर स्टील अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (सेल) के चेयरमैन की जान पर बन आई। जिस व्यक्ति को टेंडर दिया गया, उसने तय नियम और शर्तों के मुताबिक माल सप्लाई नहीं किया। यानी माल की गुणवत्ता सही नहीं थी। नतीजा, कोल का टेंडर रद्द कर दिया गया।
19 अक्टूबर 2019