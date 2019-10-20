शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   CISF recovers fake currency notes of Rs 464000 at Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in Delhi

दिल्ली: मेट्रो स्टेशन में मिला 500 रुपये के नकली नोटों से भरा बैग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 11:19 AM IST
नकली नोट
नकली नोट - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली मेट्रो की सुरक्षा में तैनात केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल ने रविवार को कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन से करीब पांच लाख रुपये के नकली नोट बरामद किए हैं। 
केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (सीआईएसएफ) को दिल्ली के कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट नंबर आठ के पास एक बैग लावारिस हालत मिला। सीआईएसएफ जवान ने जब बैग की जांच की तो पाया कि यह 500 रुपये के नकली नोटों से भरा हुआ था। 

बैग में मौजूद नकली नोटों की मूल्य चार लाख 64 हजार रुपये मूल्य है। सीआईएसएफ ने बरामद बैग को दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल पुलिस को सौंप दिया। 
fake currency delhi metro cisf
