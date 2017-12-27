बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्रिकेट : अंडर-19 विश्वकप में शिवम मावी का चयन
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 08:20 PM IST
अंडर-19 क्रिकेट 2018 विश्व कप में नोएडा के शिवम मावी ने अपनी जगह बना ली है। मूलत: मवाना (मेरठ) निवासी शिवम दाहिने हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज के रूप में पहचान बना रहे हैं।
बीबीए के छात्र शिवम सेक्टर-71 में परिवार के साथ जनता फ्लैट में रहते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वे 12 साल की उम्र से क्रिकेट खेलना शुरू किया था। शिवम अधिकतम 147.7 की रफ्तार से गेंदबाजी कर चुके हैं। वे बुमराह को अपना आदर्श मानते हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
