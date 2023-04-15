मेरा शहर

Dehradun: नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में संचालक और मैनेजर ने बेसबॉल के बैट से पीटकर की थी युवक की हत्या, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: रेनू सकलानी Updated Sat, 15 Apr 2023 09:11 PM IST
सार

देहरादून के चंद्रबनी स्थित एक नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में भर्ती युवक की यातनाएं देकर हत्या करने क मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उक्त वाहन से घटना में प्रयुक्त बेसबॉल का डंडा भी बरामद किया गया और घटना के मुख्य अभियुक्त प्रशांत की निशानदेही पर संबंधित दस्तावेज भी बरामद किए गए।

youth died in Drug de-addiction center Accused arrested in murder of a youth Dehradun uttarakhand news in hind
नशा मुक्ति केंद्र में युवत की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

नशामुक्ति केंद्र में युवक की हत्या में नामजद चारों आरोपियों को शनिवार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। युवक को केंद्र के संचालक और मैनेजर ने बेसबॉल के बैट से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था। मैनेजर ने दो अन्य स्टाफ के साथ मिलकर शव को कपड़े में लपेटा और उसके घर के बाहर फेंक दिया।



पुलिस ने हत्या में इस्तेमाल बैट और कार बरामद कर ली है। आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया है। 11 अप्रैल की सुबह टर्नर रोड निवासी 22 वर्षीय सिद्धू के शव को नशामुक्ति केंद्र के स्टाफ के तीन लोग उसके घर के बाहर फेंक गए थे।


मामले में सिद्धू के परिजनों और स्थानीय लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया और केंद्र संचालक व स्टाफ की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की थी। इसके बाद सड़क भी जाम कर दी गई। शुरुआती पड़ताल में पता चला कि 10 अप्रैल की रात को नशामुक्ति केंद्र के भीतर सिद्धू के साथ मारपीट की गई थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में भी इसकी पुष्टि हुई थी।

घर जाने की जिद कर रहा था युवक
ऐसे में पुलिस ने केंद्र के संचालक प्रशांत जुयाल, मैनेजर अजय शर्मा और दो अन्य स्टाफ मनीष कुमार व मोहन थापा के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया था। इसके बाद जांच की गई तो पता चला कि नशामुक्ति केंद्र में भर्ती मरीजों के साथ अक्सर मारपीट होती थी। सिद्धू इससे तंग आ गया था। वह घर जाने की जिद कर रहा था। इस पर 10 अप्रैल की रात को संचालक प्रशांत जुयाल और अजय शर्मा ने बेसबॉल के बैट से उसकी पिटाई की।

उसे बेहोश होने तक पीटा गया। इसके बाद उसके ऊपर कंबल डालकर कमरे में डाल दिया गया। सुबह देखा तो उसकी मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद प्रशांत के कहने पर अजय शर्मा, मनीष कुमार और मोहन थापा उसकी कार में सिद्धू के शव को डालकर ले गए। उन्होंने शव उसके घर के दरवाजे पर फेंक दिया। एसपी सिटी सरिता डोबाल ने बताया कि आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

