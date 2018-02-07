अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   wine bottles found in roadways bus

रोडवेज बस में परिचालक ढो रहे थे कुछ ऐसा कि देखने वालों की आंखे फटी रह गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:47 PM IST
wine bottles found in roadways bus
रोडवेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोडवेज बस में परिचालक कुछ ऐसा ढो रहे थे कि देखने वाले सन्न रह गए। इसके बाद परिवहन निगम उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया।

परिवहन निगम प्रबंध निदेशक ने बसों में अवैध शराब ढोने के मामले में आउटसोर्स के दो परिचालकों को बर्खास्त और नियमित चालकों को निलंबित कर दिया है। इसके अलावा चंडीगढ़ रूट पर संचालित सभी बसों के चालक, परिचालकों को दूसरे रूटों पर तैनात करने का निर्देश दिया है।

रोडवेज बसों में अवैध तरीके से माल ढुलाई और बिना टिकट सवारी के मामले सामने आते रहे हैं। अब बसों से अवैध रूप से बड़े पैमाने पर शराब की तस्करी भी हो रही है। इसका खुलासा उपमहाप्रबंधक (संचालन) आरपी भारती की पांच फरवरी की रात में औचक जांच में हुआ है।
 
आगे पढ़ें

कार्रवाई से रोडवेज में खलबली
wine bottle roadways bus uttarakhand roadways

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar at delhi railway station
Bollywood

आखिर दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्या करने पहुंचे अर्जुन और परिणीति, वजह दिलचस्प

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar film Gold teaser sets new record, becomes most watched in 2018
Bollywood

PADMAN से पहले अक्षय कुमार पर बरसा 'गोल्ड', टीजर ने रिलीज होते ही बनाया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

7 फरवरी 2018

sara ali khan rejects 7 scripts, to work with big bollywood stars only
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू से पहले ही सैफ की शहजादी ने दिखाए तेवर, 7 फिल्में रिजेक्ट कर ऐसा ऐलान

7 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra reveals her biggest secret about relationship
Bollywood

अमेरिकी एक्टर के प्यार में पागल हो चुकी थीं प्रियंका, टूटने के बाद कर ली ऐसी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to do biopic on Maharani Gayatri Devi
Bollywood

कंगना की राह पर निकलीं करीना, बड़े पर्दे पर निभाना चाहती हैं इस महारानी का रोल

7 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika the queen of jhansi's release date postpones to August 2018 from April
Bollywood

विवादों में 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी', अप्रैल में रिलीज पर मंडराया खतरा

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Disputed statement of BJP MP Vinay Katiyar
Lucknow

BJP MP विनय कटियार का फिर से विवादित बयान, देश के मुस्लिमों के लिए ये तक कह दिया

अपने विवादित बयान से हमेशा चर्चा में रहने वाले भाजपा एमपी विनय कटियार फिर से सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि मुस्लिम इस देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए।

7 फरवरी 2018

children died due to drown in pond at bilaspur
Shimla

 खेलते-खेलते तालाब में डूबा तीसरी कक्षा का बच्चा, मौत

7 फरवरी 2018

at gurugram faridabad toll plaza scuffle took place between roadways driver and toll employee
Delhi NCR

छोटी सी बात पर हुई बहस फ‌िर टोलकर्मियों ने रोडवेज चालक को इतना पीटा पहुंचा अस्पताल

7 फरवरी 2018

truck full of sand falls into pit on khandwa baroda state highway in madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रेत से भरा ट्रक गड्ढे में गिरा, 8 मजदूरों की मौत, कई घायल

7 फरवरी 2018

हत्या में तीन सगे भाईयों को उम्र कैद
Bareilly

हत्या में तीन सगे भाईयों को उम्र कैद

7 फरवरी 2018

Bihar intermediate exam: Biology Examination paper become viral in social media  
Bihar

बिहार इंटर परीक्षा में बायोलॉजी का पेपर वायरल, जांच के आदेश

7 फरवरी 2018

no interrogation for admitting an accident victim in hospital.
Lucknow

अब सड़क हादसे के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों को मिलेंगे दो हजार रुपये, नहीं होगी पूछताछ

7 फरवरी 2018

chandan's family members met cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिलीं चंदन की बहन और मौसी, मांगा शहीद का दर्जा

6 फरवरी 2018

Samajwadi party prevailing guide line
Varanasi

सपा की गाइड लाइन जारी, ऐसे नेताओं को नहीं मिलेगा लोकसभा का टिकट

7 फरवरी 2018

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: महाशिवरात्रि से पहले नर्मदा नदीं से निकला 'चमत्कारी' शिवलिंग

महाशिवरात्रि से एक दिन पहले देहरादून में ऐसा अद्भुत चमत्कारी शिवलिंग निकल आया जिसे देखकर वैज्ञानिक भी हैरानी में पड़ गए है। ये शिवलिंग नमर्दा नदी से निकला है। इस शिवलिंग की स्थापना रिस्पना नदी के उद्गम स्थल पर स्थित महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में होनी है।

6 फरवरी 2018

TRANSGENDER BEATEN UP A BOY IN DEHRADUN FOR HIM FOR NAKED WALK 1:12

देखिए, क्यों इस युवक को किन्नरों ने नंगा कर गांव में घुमाया

3 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018 will bind the nation: Baba Ramdev 2:01

इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार: रामदेव

2 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: Women express dissatisfaction over the general budget in Dehradun. 3:20

#Budget2018 : घर की लक्ष्मियों ने मोदी सरकार के बजट पर ऐसे जताया गुस्सा

2 फरवरी 2018

Dehradun traders disappointed with Modi government's budget 2018 3:04

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर इसलिए उतर गए उत्तराखंड के कारोबारियों के चेहरे

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

police raid in PGI hostel: wine bottle and girls found in doctors room
Chandigarh

एक्सक्लूसिव: पीजीआई हॉस्टल में छापेमारी, मिली लड़की और शराब

1 जुलाई 2016

Students in the neck of the wine bottle attack.
Delhi NCR

छात्र की गर्दन में घोंपी शराब की बोतल

15 फरवरी 2015

Una

किराये के साथ शराब की बोतल लगेगी

15 अक्टूबर 2014

Etah

शराब की बोतल न देने पर ठेकेदार का सिर फोड़ा

4 फरवरी 2014

Pratapgarh

शराब की बोतल से हुआ था हमला

31 अक्टूबर 2013

Rampur Bushahar

गले के आरपार कर दी शराब की बोतल

19 मई 2013

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.