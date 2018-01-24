अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   uttarakhand soldier martyr in j&k Rajouri terrorist encounter

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते हुए उत्तराखंड का लाल शहीद, घर में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 06:53 PM IST
uttarakhand soldier martyr in j&k Rajouri terrorist encounter
Jagdish purohit
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ में चमोली जिले का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। बृहस्पतिवार को नंदाकिनी और अलकनंदा के संगम स्थल पर शहीद का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।

चमोली जिले के घाट ब्लॉक के गंडासू गांव निवासी जगदीश पुरोहित (34) पुत्र गोविंद राम पुरोहित पंद्रह वर्ष पूर्व गढ़वाल राइफल में भर्ती हुए थे। वर्तमान में वह महार रेजीमेंट में राजौरी में तैनात थे।

22 जनवरी को आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ के दौरान वह घायल हो गए। उन्हें राजौरी सेना हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया जहां अगले दिन 23 जनवरी की देर रात उनकी मौत हो गई। शहीद अपने पीछे मां सुरेशी देवी, पत्नी उषा देवी, डेढ़ साल का बेटा और पांच साल की पुत्री को छोड़ गया है।
आगे पढ़ें

jammu and kashmir terrorist encounter j&k encounter chamoli indian army

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

venkaiya naidu speech on uttar pradesh diwas.
Lucknow

यूपी में लोगों से वापस ली जाएं बंदूकें: कानून-व्यवस्‍था में सुधार के लिए बोले उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू

उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि कानून-व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए यूपी के लोगों को दी गईं बंदूकें वापस ली जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता कानून-व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।

24 जनवरी 2018

yogi adityanath speech on uttar pradesh diwas.
Lucknow

यूपी दिवस: प्रदेश को 25 हजार करोड़ की योजनाओं की सौगात, योगी बोले- आज का दिन गौरवशाली

24 जनवरी 2018

encounter between security forces and militants in jammu and kashmir's shopian
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेरा, एनकाउंटर जारी

24 जनवरी 2018

ruckus in lucknow over release of padmavat.
Lucknow

लखनऊ में 'पद्मावत' के शो से पहले करणी सेना का बवाल, जमकर तोड़फोड़, कई हिरासत में

24 जनवरी 2018

AAP MLA office of profit case Delhi High Court asks Election Commission to file reply within a week
Delhi NCR

आप MLA मामला: हाईकोर्ट ने EC को भेजा नोटिस, सुनवाई होने तक ना कराएं उपचुनाव

24 जनवरी 2018

सीएम को दौरा टलने से लोगों में मायूसी
Rampur Bushahar

सीएम को दौरा टलने से लोगों में मायूसी

24 जनवरी 2018

EESL to install new led lights in Bareilly
Bareilly

ईईएसएल का सर्वे पूरा, नई लाइट्स से चमकेगी बरेली

24 जनवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh: encounter with Naxals 4 security personnel lost their lives 
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़, चार जवान शहीद, 7 घायल

24 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: in Chaibasa treasury case CBI court found guilty lalu yadav and 12 others
Bihar

चारा घोटाला: लालू और जगन्नाथ मिश्रा को 5 साल की सजा, कोर्ट ने 5 लाख का लगाया जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

पिकअप की टक्कर से बुजुर्ग किसान की मौत
Pilibhit

पिकअप की टक्कर से बुजुर्ग किसान की मौत

24 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

आत्महत्या को फैशन मानते हैं इस राज्य के सीएम साहब

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने ट्रांस्पोर्टर आत्महत्या मामले को लेकर एक विवादास्पद बयान दिया।

23 जनवरी 2018

WATCH MASSIVE UNCONTROLLABLE WILDFIRE CONTINUES IN BAGESHWAR 0:53

बेकाबू होकर फैलती जा रही है बागेश्वर के जंगलों में लगी आग

19 जनवरी 2018

Amazing facts about reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham 09:45

Video: केदारनाथ धाम के पुनर्निर्माण का ये है मास्टर प्लान

15 जनवरी 2018

UTTRAKHAND CM TRIVENDRA RAWAT CLEANS WAY FOR JAGGANATH RATH IN DEHRADOON 0:55

देहरादून: मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने लगाई भगवान जगन्नाथ के रथ आगे झाड़ू

15 जनवरी 2018

acharya balkrishna in amar ujala uttarakhand uday samwad 5:45

आचार्य बालकृष्ण ने बताया विकास का मूलमंत्र

14 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

four girls kidnapped and 2 raped by a young man in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu

चार नाबालिग लड़कियां हुईं थीं गायब, युवक ने दो के साथ की हैवानियत

24 जनवरी 2018

Jammu And Kashmir: continuous fourth day Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in international border
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग पोजिशन, बीएसएफ ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, 15 पाक रेंजर ढ़ेर

23 जनवरी 2018

terrorists hurled grenade towards security forces in Khrew Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi NCR

J&K: आतंकियों ने तीन जगह सुरक्षा बलों पर दागे ग्रेनेड, जवान समेत दो घायल

22 जनवरी 2018

CM Yogi announces compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of late BSF jawan Jagpal Singh
Lucknow

जवान की मौत पर सीएम ने जताया दुख, परिजनों को 25 लाख मदद की घोषणा

20 जनवरी 2018

R S Pura sector: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu

J&K:सरहद पर बने यु्द्ध जैसे हालात, पाक गोलाबारी में जवान शहीद, 2 ग्रामीणों की मौत, 30 घायल

19 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.