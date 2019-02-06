शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड में सामान्य जाति के गरीबों के लिए 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण लागू, ऐसा करने वाला बना दूसरा राज्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 06:20 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात सरकार के बाद अब उत्तराखंड सरकार ने भी सामान्य वर्ग के आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों के लिए सरकारी नौकरियों में 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण लागू कर दिया है। बुधवार को इसका गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। 
मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने इसकी जानकारी अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर भी शेयर की है। साथ ही प्रदेशवासियों को बधाई भी दी है। सामान्य वर्ग को आरक्षण जारी करने वाला उत्तराखंड दूसरा राज्य बन गया है। 



 

bjp election 2019 general reservation law general reservation trivendra singh rawat uttarakhand news
