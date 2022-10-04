Uttarakhand: पौड़ी के बीरोंखाल में यात्रियों से भरी बस खाई में गिरी, लगभग 50 लोग थे सवार

उत्तराखंड के पौड़ी जिले में मंगलवार देर रात दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। बीरोंखाल में सिमरी के पास 45 से 50 लोगों को लेकर जा रही एक बस खाई में गिर गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस की टीम मौके के लिए रवाना हो गई। वहीं, बचाव कार्य के लिए भी टीम घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गई है।
Uttarakhand | A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people falls into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district. Police on the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/2FAw3gCJuv— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022
Uttarakhand | State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers helping in rescue operation: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on a bus accident in Pauri Garhwal district pic.twitter.com/HoFoqpsEfe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022
