Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Uttarakhand Accident News: Army Vehicle Fall into ditch, two Soldiers Injured

उत्तराखंड: सामग्री लेकर औली जा रहा सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा, दो जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशमठ Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 05:45 PM IST
सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा
सेना का वाहन खाई में गिरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

सार

  • औली मार्ग पर 20 मीटर नीचे खाई में गिरा सेना का वाहन
  • प्रशिक्षु हिमवीरों ने रेस्क्यू कर घायल जवानों को बाहर निकाला

विस्तार

उत्तराखंड के जोशीमठ से जरूरी सामग्री लेकर औली जा रहा सेना का वाहन कीचड़ बैंड के पास अनियंत्रित होकर करीब बीस मीटर नीचे खाई में जा गिरा। हादसे में सेना के दो जवान घायल हो गए हैं। 
घटना स्थल के समीप ही साहसिक खेलों का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे भारतीय पर्वतारोहण संस्थान औली के हिमवीरों ने शीघ्र रेस्क्यू कर घायल जवानों को सेना अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।
घटना सोमवार को दोपहर 12 बजे की बताई जा रही है। वहीं, हादसे का कारण सड़क का पुश्ता धंसना बताया जा रहा है।
