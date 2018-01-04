Download App
Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   rape with girl in the name of marriage

शादी का झांसा देकर एक साल तक किशोरी से किया दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:45 PM IST
हल्द्वानी में शादी का झांसा देकर किशोरी से एक साल तक दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी फरार है और पुलिस ने उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पीड़िता ने पुलिस से इसकी शिकायत की। किशोरी की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म और पॉक्सो एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। 

17 साल की पीड़ित किशोरी ने पुलिस को बताया कि पड़ोस में रहने वाला शैलेंद्र सिंह चौधरी शादी का झांसा देकर एक साल से उसके साथ संबंध बना रहा था। इसी दौरान वह गर्भवती भी हो गई। 

आरोप है कि युवक को जब उसके गर्भवती होने की बात पता चली तो वह शादी से मुकरने लगा। पिछले दो सप्ताह से वह गायब है। उसका मोबाइल फोन भी बंद है। आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है।
