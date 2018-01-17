Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   PF question solution in amar ujala samwad 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद: बस कुछ देर बाद मिलेगा PF की सभी समस्याओं का जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 10:40 AM IST
PF question solution in amar ujala samwad 2018
question - फोटो : डेमो फोटो
पीएफ खाते से जुड़ी तमाम समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जा रहा है। सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होने जा रहे इस संवाद में ईपीएफओ के रीजनल कमिश्नर मनोज कुमार यादव आपके सवालों का जवाब देंगे।

रीजनल कमिश्नर मनोज कुमार यादव अमर उजाला कार्यालय में मौजूद रहेंगे। वह पीएफ खाताधारकों के सवालों के जवाब देंगे और उनकी समस्याएं सुनेंगे।

आप अपनी शिकायत या सवाल, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, वॉट्सएप या फोन कर हम तक पहुंचा सकते हैं। फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर आप जो सवाल पोस्ट करेंगे, उनका भी जवाब मिलेगा। यह संवाद फेसबुक पर लाइव देख और सुन सकते हैं। संवाद में प्रदेश के कई बड़े उद्योगपति भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। इस दौरान वह पीएफ के संबंध में सुझाव भी देंगे।
pf epfo amar ujala samwad 2018 dehradun news uttarakhand news

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Agra Lucknow Expressway UP govt fixes toll rates
Kanpur

बाइकवालाें काे भी देना हाेगा टोल टैक्स, सरकार वसूलेगी 285 रुपये

अगर अाप बाइक पर बैठकर आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर फर्राटा भरने की साेच रहे हैं ताे सरकार ने अापकी जेब काे भारी चपत लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर चलने के लिए सभी वाहनों को टोल टैक्स अदा करना होगा।

17 जनवरी 2018

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan slaps a man, video now viral
Madhya Pradesh

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने रोड शो में एक व्यक्ति को थप्पड़ जड़ा, कांग्रेस ने की यह मांग

16 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi criticizes bjp in amethi.
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के काफिले का विरोध करने पर बवाल, भाजपाइयों को कांग्रेसियों ने पीटा

15 जनवरी 2018

notice issued to azam khan by SIT constituted for jal nigan recruitment scam
Lucknow

1300 भर्तियों के मामले में फंसे आजम खां, एसआईटी ने जारी किया नोटिस

16 जनवरी 2018

Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh quit as Power and Irrigation Minister of Punjab
Chandigarh

पंजाब: कैबिनेट मंत्री राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने दिया इस्तीफा

16 जनवरी 2018

up cabinet meeting canceled today due to unavailability of cm
Lucknow

नहीं हो पाई कैबिनेट की बैठक, इन प्रस्तावों पर लगनी थी मुहर

16 जनवरी 2018

ED issues summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav second son-in-law Rahul Yadav
Bihar

लालू के सामने आई एक और मुसीबत, ED ने दूसरे दामाद राहुल को भेजा नोटिस

16 जनवरी 2018

A lady delivered four babies in bahraich.
Lucknow

बहराइच में महिला ने चार बच्चों को दिया जन्म, गांव की दायी ने करवाई डिलीवरी

15 जनवरी 2018

Please give me the right to live Narendra Modi: Congress
National

जीने का अधिकार तो दे दीजिए नरेंद्र जी: कांग्रेस

17 जनवरी 2018

JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by J&K Police
Jammu

J&K: सुरक्षाबलों ने की घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, जैश के 5 फिदायीन आतंकी ढेर

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

Video: केदारनाथ धाम के पुनर्निर्माण का ये है मास्टर प्लान

केदारनाथ धाम में हुई प्राकृतिक त्रासदी के बाद इस धाम को नए सिरे से विकसित किए जाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इस वीडियो में देखिए, कैसा दिखेगा केदारनाम धाम आने वाले दिनों में।

15 जनवरी 2018

UTTRAKHAND CM TRIVENDRA RAWAT CLEANS WAY FOR JAGGANATH RATH IN DEHRADOON 0:55

देहरादून: मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने लगाई भगवान जगन्नाथ के रथ आगे झाड़ू

15 जनवरी 2018

acharya balkrishna in amar ujala uttarakhand uday samwad 5:45

आचार्य बालकृष्ण ने बताया विकास का मूलमंत्र

14 जनवरी 2018

KK Menon sing this song in Amar Ujala SAMVAD 0:39

अमर उजाला संवाद में केके मेनन ने सुनाया ये गाना

12 जनवरी 2018

It is not wrong to use PM picture in Madarsa, Muslim community change itself: Trivendra Singh Rawat 8:22

पीएम का फोटो लगाना गलत नहीं, मुस्लिम समुदाय खुद को बदले: त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत

12 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

EPFO advised its shareholders do not use PF account as a bank account
Business

ईपीएफओ की सलाह, बैंक खाते की तरह इस्तेमाल न करें पीएफ एकाउंट

13 दिसंबर 2017

central employees to get gpf at 7.8 percent till December end
Personal Finance

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को GPF पर मिलेगा 7.8 फीसदी ब्याज, सरकार ने नहीं घटाई दर

26 अक्टूबर 2017

EPFO reduces claim settlement period, withdrawal claims in just 10 days
Business

क्लेम सेटलमेंट: अब 10 दिन में निकाल सकेंगे PF का पैसा

17 मई 2017

if you are holder of pf and gpf account than this is a good news
Personal Finance

PF, GPF अकाउंट होल्डर्स को मिली दोहरी खुशी, सरकार ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

12 अप्रैल 2017

Soon PF fund can be withdrawn by Umang app
Business

खुशखबरी:जल्द ऐप से निकाला जा सकेगा पीएफ

12 अप्रैल 2017

200 establishments willing to deposit PF
Agra

200 प्रतिष्ठान पीएफ जमा करने को तैयार

14 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.