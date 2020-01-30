शहर चुनें

मसूरी: पेट्रोल से भरे टैंकर का हुआ ब्रेक फेल, अनियंत्रित होकर जीप में मारी टक्कर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मसूरी Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 01:52 PM IST
टैंकर का ब्रेक फेल
टैंकर का ब्रेक फेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मसूरी में गुरुवार दोपहर को बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। मसूरी-देहरादून लाइब्रेरी रोड पर 12 हजार लीटर पेट्रोल से भरे टेंकर का अचानक ब्रेक फेल हो गया। ब्रेक फेल होने पर टेंकर ने अनियंत्रित होकर दूसरी तरफ से आ रही एक जीप में टक्कर मार दी।
गनीतम रही कि जीप पहाड़ी की साइड थी और टेंकर में आग नहीं लगी। वहीं जीप टेंकर से टकराकर पहाड़ी में जा घुसी। अगर जीप खाई की तरफ होती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।  इसके बाद मसूरी मार्ग पर लंबा जाम लग गया। इससे लोगों को आने-जाने में काफी परेशानी हो रही है।
petrol tanker brake fail tanker collides with jeep mussoorie road mussoorie uttarakhand news accident
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

