विश्व सुंदरी मानुषी पहुंची कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क, वहीं रवीना ने करवाई दोबारा बुकिंग

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, रामनगर (नैनीताल)

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 11:34 AM IST
miss world manushi chhillar in corbett park

manushi chhillar in corbett parkPC: amar ujala

हाल ही में विश्व सुंदरी बनीं मानुषी छिल्लर और फिल्म अभिनेत्री अंतरा माली अपने परिजनों के साथ कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क में पहुंचीं हैं।
उधर, फिल्म अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन को कॉर्बेट पार्क इतना भाया कि वे दोबारा आने के लिए द बैनियन रिट्रीट रिसॉर्ट छोई में 16 अप्रैल की बुकिंग अभी से कर गई हैं।

बुधवार को विश्व सुंदरी मानुषी छिल्लर कॉर्बेट पार्क के दुर्गादेवी क्षेत्र में परिजनों के साथ भ्रमण पर गईं लेकिन उन्हें बाघ के दीदार नहीं हुए।
तीन दिन से एक रिसॉर्ट में रुकी मानुषी
