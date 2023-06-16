Notifications

Kedarnath Disaster 2013: एक दशक में और संवर गई केदारपुरी, पीएम मोदी के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट से मिट गए आपदा के जख्म

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2023 02:30 AM IST
Kedarnath Disaster 10 Years News: 2013 में आपदा के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केदारपुरी को संवारने का बीड़ा उठाया। उनके ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट के तहत केदारनाथ पुनर्निर्माण तीन चरणों में शुरू किया गया।

केदारनाथ आपदा के बाद ऐसे संवरी केदारपुरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक दशक पहले केदारनाथ में जल प्रलय के बाद पुनर्निर्माण कार्यों से केदारपुरी सज और संवर रही है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट से आपदा के जख्म मिट रहे हैं। आपदा के बाद पहले चरण में 225 करोड़ रुपये के काम किए गए। अभी काफी कुछ होना बाकी है।



दूसरे चरण में 197 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से 21 निर्माण कार्य चल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 148 करोड़ से ज्यादा तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए आवासीय सुविधा मिलेगी। 16 जून 2013 को आई आपदा से केदारनाथ मंदिर को छोड़ कर बाकी सब कुछ ध्वस्त हो गया था। हजारों लोगों को आपदा में जान गंवानी पड़ी थी।


Chardham Yatra: केदारनाथ यात्रा के लिए नए ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन पंजीकरण पर रोक बढ़ी, पढ़ें कब कर सकेंगे अप्लाई

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केदारपुरी को संवारने का बीड़ा उठाया। उनके ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट के तहत केदारनाथ पुनर्निर्माण तीन चरणों में शुरू किया गया। पहले चरण में मंदिर परिसर का विस्तार, संगम के समीप गोल प्लाजा और मंदिर परिसर तक जाने वाले रास्ते पर कटवा पत्थर बिछाया गया।

साथ ही मंदाकिनी नदी के तट पर सुरक्षा कार्य, सेंट्रल स्ट्रीट, आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की समाधि, सरस्वती आस्था पथ व घाट, मंदिर परिसर के दोनों तरफ भवनों की सुरक्षा के लिए दीवार का निर्माण, ध्यान गुफा का निर्माण किया गया। दूसरे चरण में 197 करोड़ रुपये की लागत के पुनर्निर्माण कार्य किए जा रहे हैं।

इसमें केदारनाथ में मंदाकिनी नदी की तरफ वाटर एटीएम, गौरीकुंड में सुरक्षा गेट का निर्माण, सरस्वती नदी की तरफ वाटर एटीएम का निर्माण, सोनप्रयाग में रेन सेल्टर काम पूरा हो गया है, जबकि सरस्वती व मंदाकिनी नदी के संगम पर घाट का पुनर्निर्माण, 50 बेड का अस्पताल, पर्यटन सुविधा केंद्र, मंदाकिनी नदी के तट पर मध्य क्षेत्र में समावेशी अवस्थापना कार्य हो रहा।

इसके अलावा आस्था पथ पर पंक्ति प्रबंधन, रेन सेल्टर, सीढ़ी, संग्रहालय, प्रशासनिक भवन, मंदाकिनी नदी पर बने आस्था पथ पर रेन सेल्टर का निर्माण, सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, केदारनाथ में 54 मीटर स्पान पुल का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। सरकार ने इन कार्यों को 2024 तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

ये काम भी होंगे

बाबा केदार के दर्शन के लिए जाने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों को आवासीय सुविधा पर 148 करोड़ रुपये की राशि खर्च की जाएगी। इसके अलावा तीर्थ पुरोहित और हक-हकूकधारियों के आवास, बेस कैंप स्थित हेलीपोर्ट का निर्माण किया जाना है। इसकी डीपीआर तैयार की जा रही है।

सोनप्रयाग से केदारनाथ तक बनेगा रोपवे

केदारनाथ यात्रा को सुलभ बनाने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने 21 अक्तूबर 2022 को सोनप्रयाग से केदारनाथ रोपवे का शिलान्यास किया। दो चरणों में रोपवे का काम होगा। पहले चरण में गौरीकुंड से केदारनाथ तक 9.7 किमी लंबे रोपवे का निर्माण होगा, जबकि दूसरे चरण में सोनप्रयाग से गौरीकुंड तक 3.4 किमी रोपवे बनेगा। इस रोपवे में पांच स्टेशन होंगे। रोपवे के बनने के बाद इससे एक घंटे में 3600 श्रद्धालु केदारनाथ पहुंच सकेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

