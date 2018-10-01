शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड: बदरीनाथ दर्शन को जा रहे यात्रियों की इनोवा खाई में गिरी, 4 यात्री अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 05:22 PM IST
Accident on badrinath highway
Accident on badrinath highway
ख़बर सुनें
सोमवार को उत्तराखंड के चमोली में बेंगलुरु के यात्रियों की इनोवा कार 100 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिर गई। इस दौरान इनोवा में छह यात्री सवार थे, जिसमें से चार यात्री बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए।  
बताया जा रहा है कि हादसा बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर लंगासु के समीप शाम करीब चार बजे हुआ। सभी लोग बद्रीनाथ यात्रा पर जा रहे थे। सभी घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों की सहायता से रेस्क्यू किया गया। इसके बाद एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। 


यहां देखिए घायलों की सूची:::

//spiderimg.amarujala.com/assets/images/2018/10/01/42971953-357420554998258-8182864248884428800-n_5bb20a5560fc0.jpg

 
आगे पढ़ें

बस खाई में गिरने से यात्री जख्मी

car accident accident accident in uttarakhand
  


river death
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग के दौरान भागीरथी में डूबने से आईटीबीपी के जवान की दर्दनाक मौत

आईटीबीपी के महिडांडा स्थित काउंटर इंसर्जेंसी जंगल वार फेयर (सीआईजेडब्ल्यू) स्कूल की स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग के दौरान तेखला में गंगा भागीरथी में डूबने से एक जवान की मौत हो गई।

1 अक्टूबर 2018

घूमने के लिए आया 11 जर्मनी के लोगों का दल
Dehradun

देवभूमि घूमने आए विदेशी लोगों को भा गई पहाड़ी संस्कृति, यहां रम गया इनका मन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

dehradun kidney racket case chandna guriya arrested
Dehradun

देहरादून: पुलिस गिरफ्त में किडनी रैकेट की शातिर चांदना गुड़िया, कर सकती है बड़े खुलासे

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Anasakti Ashram
Dehradun

गांधी जयंती 2018: 'मन की बात' करने यहां आते थे महात्मा गांधी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

महात्मा गांधी
Dehradun

गांधी जयंती विशेष: बापू को बेहद पसंद थीं देवभूमि के इस हिल स्टेशन की वादियां

1 अक्टूबर 2018

BSNL
Dehradun

बीएसएनएल अपने ग्राहकों के लिए लाया सस्ता कॉम्बो पैक, कीमत बहुत कम है...

1 अक्टूबर 2018

धान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में आज से शुरू होगी धान की खरीद, 178 क्रय केंद्रों पर किसानों से खरीदा जाएगा धान

1 अक्टूबर 2018

traffic
Dehradun

यातायात के नियम तोड़ने वाले सावधान, आज से आप पर रहेगी इसकी नजर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

एसडीएम हेमेंद्र
Dehradun

ललितपुर में खुदकुशी करने वाले एसडीएम के बारे में एक और जानकारी आई सामने

1 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Dehradun

स्कूल के बाद सहेली संग घूमने गई छात्रा, भरोसा करना पड़ा भारी, हुआ दुराचार

1 अक्टूबर 2018

VIDEO: पति-पत्नी के बीच आया बाबा तो फिर सरेआम हुई चप्पलों से पिटाई

देहरादून के न्यायालय परिसर में एक बाबा की पिटाई कर दी गई। दो महिलाओं ने एक महिला और उसके माता-पिता ने बाबा की चप्पलों से खूब पिटाई की।

29 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:11

VIDEO: देखिए कैसे करंट दौड़ते ही आग की लपटों में घिरी बस, झुलसे कई यात्री

25 सितंबर 2018

25 सितंबर 2018

जहरखुरानी गिरोह 1:47

VIDEO: बदमाशों से लूट का ये बड़ा 'प्लान' जानकर पुलिस भी रह गई दंग

24 सितंबर 2018

24 सितंबर 2018

नाबालिग के साथ रेप 3:27

बच्ची के साथ हुई दरिंदगी की कोशिश, घरवाले रहे चुप लेकिन शहर में मचा हल्ला

22 सितंबर 2018

22 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:30

ये टीचर हैं एक मिसाल, गरीब बच्चों को दिया 8000 किताबों का तोहफा

19 सितंबर 2018

19 सितंबर 2018

इस गांव में चीन का राशन खाते हैं लोग
Dehradun

आखिर भारत में कई गांवों के लोग क्यों खा रहे चीन का राशन? सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

30 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय वृद्ध दिवस: अपनों ने दूर किया तो जिंदादिली बनी सहारा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

cement
Dehradun

भारत में यहां चीन के सीमेंट से बन रही छत, नेपाल के नेटवर्क से हो रही बात

1 अक्टूबर 2018

for dowry congress leader many time abortion of her daughter in law
Dehradun

कांग्रेस नेत्री को दहेज में कार और 50 लाख नहीं मिले तो कई बार कराया बहू का गर्भपात

1 अक्टूबर 2018

rape
Dehradun

पिता ने बाप-बेटी के रिश्ते को किया कलंकित, मोबाइल का लालच देकर तार-तार कर दी नाबालिग की आबरू

27 सितंबर 2018

Auto
Dehradun

ऑटो चालकों का चक्का जाम आज, ऑटो रिक्शा यूनियन ने किया सचिवालय कूच

1 अक्टूबर 2018

