पत्नी की गोद से बच्चा छीनकर पति ने चलती गाड़ी के आगे फेंका, पढ़ें चौंकाने वाला मामला
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:53 AM IST
बच्चे को फेंक दिया
PC: अमर उजाला
एक पति ने महिला की गोद से बच्चा छीनकर चलती गाड़ी के आगे फेंका दिया। इसके बाद जो हुआ वह बेहद ही चौंकाने वाला मामला रहा।
रुड़की के सालियर गांव के पास यह मामला सामने आया है। यहां रविवार को बीच सड़क पर आपसी झगड़े के दौरान गुस्साए पति ने पत्नी के गोद से बच्चे को छीनकर सड़क पर फेंक दिया।
बच्चा उसी दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे एसपी देहात की गाड़ी के आगे गिरा। चालक ने आनन-फानन में गाड़ी रोक ली। फिर भी बच्चे को हल्की चोटें आई हैं।
घटना के बाद पत्नी ने पति की जमकर धुनाई की
इसके बाद पुलिस कर्मियों ने पति को खूब फटकार लगाई और एक-दो थप्पड़ भी जड़े। बताया जा रहा है कि पत्नी ने भी पति के इसके बाद जमकर धुनाई की।
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को एसपी देहात मणिकांत मिश्रा झबरेड़ा में लूट की घटना का खुलासा करने के बाद रुड़की लौट रहे थे।
सालियर गांव के पास एक दंपति किसी बात को लेकर आपस में झगड़ रहा था।
पति को कड़ी फटकार लगाई तथा दो-एक थप्पड़ भी जड़े
इसी बीच, गुस्साए पति ने पत्नी की गोद से बच्चे को छीनकर सड़क पर फेंक दिया। बच्चा एसपी देहात के वाहन के आगे जा गिरा।
आनन-फानन में चालक ने वाहन को रोक लिया। एसपी देहात ने पति-पत्नी से विवाद का कारण पूछा तो पता चला कि पति अनावश्यक रूप से मारपीट कर रहा है।
इस पर पुलिसकर्मियों ने पति को कड़ी फटकार लगाई तथा दो-एक थप्पड़ भी जड़े। मामला शांत हो जाने पर पुलिस अधिकारी वहां से लौट गए।
