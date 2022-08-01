हर घर तिरंगा अभियान: उत्तराखंड के 20 लाख घरों में फहराया जाएगा तिरंगा, सीएम धामी ने की ये अपील

मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने कहा कि हर घर तिरंगा अभियान की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। प्रदेश में 20 लाख घरों में तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा। सभी विभागों को निर्देशित किया गया है। गैर सरकारी संगठनों व संस्थाओं को भी साथ लिया जा रहा है।

Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami held a meeting with representatives of various NGOs in connection with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program. He said that 'tiranga' will be hoisted in 20 lakh houses in the state. NGOs and organizations of the state are also being taken along in this campaign. pic.twitter.com/ilCUun9DdW