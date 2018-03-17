शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Government issued doctors appointment order

सरकार के इस फैसले से पर्वतीय इलाकों को मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 03:44 PM IST
uttarakhand hill a view
uttarakhand hill a view
उत्तराखंड सरकार ने एक ऐसा फैसला लिया है, जिससे प्रदेश के पर्वतीय इलाकों को बहुत बड़ी राहत मिलेगी। यह फैसला है पहाड़ में डॉक्टरों के खाली पदों को भरने का। पिछले 17 सालों से सत्तारुढ़ रही सरकारें डाक्टरों को पहाड़ नहीं चढ़ा पाई है। अब मौजूदा सरकार ने खाली पदों को भरने का दावा किया है। इस दिशा में उसने पिछले दिनों जो साक्षात्कार में नियमित डॉक्टरों को चुना था, उनके आज आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं।
चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग महानिदेशक ने 478 डॉक्टरों की नियुक्ति के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जल्द ही चयनित डॉक्टरों को तैनाती आदेश जारी हो जाएंगे। नियुक्त डॉक्टरों में 317 सामान्य श्रेणी के, 78 अनुसूचित जाति ,16 अनुसूचित जनजाति, 67 अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के डॉक्टर शामिल हैं। इन सभी नए डॉक्टरों को पहाड़ में खाली पदों पर भेजा जाएगा। उनके जाने से डॉक्टरों की कमी की समस्या से जूझ रहे पर्वतीय इलाकों को बहुत बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।


 
doctors orders appointment uttarkahand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

हंसने से पहले सौ बार सोचते थे अनिल कपूर, करियर की शुरुआत में लोगों ने किए थे ऐसे कमेंट्स

17 मार्च 2018

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

करियर के शुरू में ही छोड़ी 2 ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में, वर्ना आज अमिताभ से बड़ी स्टार होतीं उनकी बहू

17 मार्च 2018

Hrithik Roshan
Fitness

जिम में इस 65 साल की महिला को एक्सरसाइज करता देख छूटे ऋतिक के पसीने, वीडियो पोस्ट कर कह डाली यह बात

17 मार्च 2018

hansal mehta approach actress vidya balan for new project sridevi biopic
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बायोपिक में खुलेगा उनकी मौत का राज, ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस बनेंगी जाह्नवी कपूर की मां

17 मार्च 2018

navratri 2018: benefits of chanting these devi durga mantra during navratri
Yog-Dhyan

नवरात्रि 2018: दुर्गा सप्तशती के पाठ में छिपे होते हैं कई चमत्कारी लाभ

17 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

इस तरह जाह्नवी और खुशी का ख्याल रख रहे अर्जुन कपूर, श्रीदेवी के जाने के बाद सौतेली बहनों को अपनाया

17 मार्च 2018

Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Television

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और बुडापेस्ट के बाद अब लंदन में होगी 'ये है मोहब्बतें' की शूटिंग, कहानी में आएगा TWIST

17 मार्च 2018

Vividha Kirti
Television

'इश्कबाज' एक्ट्रेस ने बचपन के दोस्त से रचाई शादी, सीरियल में निभा चुकी हैं निगेटिव किरदार

17 मार्च 2018

akshay kumar film toilet ek prem katha sold for china distribution
Bollywood

आमिर और सलमान को भी पछाड़ देंगे अक्षय कुमार, इस तरह कमा लेंगे करोड़ों

17 मार्च 2018

रुबीना दिलाइक
Bollywood

टीवी की किन्नर ने लिया शादी करने का फैसला, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने घोड़ी चढ़ने से कर दिया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

Most Read

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

रांची: लालू यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ी, RIMS हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया

राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ने की खबर है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक राजद सुप्रीमो की तबीयत खराब हो जाने की वजह से उन्हें रांची के आरआईएमएस (RIMS) हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

17 मार्च 2018

कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे राज्यपाल राम नाईक
Lucknow

नेताओं ने शिक्षा को पैसा कमाने का साधन बना लिया: राज्यपाल

17 मार्च 2018

एसएसपी का क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः SSP शोपियां पर आतंकियों ने किया जानलेवा हमला, बाल-बाल बचे

17 मार्च 2018

lalu prasad yadav
National

लालू यादव चारा घोटाला मामले पर फिर टली सुनवाई, अब 19 को आएगा फैसला   

17 मार्च 2018

Nitin Gadkari
Madhya Pradesh

नितिन गडकरी बोले- पीने के काबिल बनाएंगे समुद्र का पानी, कीमत होगी 5 पैसा प्रति लीटर

17 मार्च 2018

सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

मोदी चौक की वजह से नहीं बल्कि भूमि विवाद में हुई BJP कार्यकर्ता के पिता की हत्या: सुशील मोदी

17 मार्च 2018

डेमो इमेज
Dehradun

लाखों की बस खरीदी, अब चलाने के लिए पैसे नहीं

17 मार्च 2018

rajnikant
Dehradun

फिल्म स्टार रजनीकांत को भायी उत्तराखंड की दिलकश वादियां, द्वारहाट पहुंचे

17 मार्च 2018

amanatullah khan and prakash jarwal
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामलाः अमानतुल्लाह और जरवाल को पुलिस ने भेजा समन, आज होगी पूछताछ

17 मार्च 2018

three lecturer transfer from chamba college to Pangi
Shimla

700 छात्रों को पढ़ा रहे तीन लेक्चरर एक छात्र के लिए ट्रांसफर

17 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

यूपी के सीएम योगी ने नहीं अब बीजेपी के इस नेता ने यहां लगाया जनता दरबार

देहरादून के बीजेपी ऑफिस में जनता मिलन कार्यकर्म का आयोजन किया गया। उच्च शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री डॉ.धन सिंह रावत ने जनता दरबार में आए लोगों की शिकायतें सुनी और उनका जल्द निपटारा करने का आश्वासन भी दिया।

17 मार्च 2018

आग 1:00

VIDEO: इस मार्केट में लगी आग, आठ दुकानें जलकर खाक

17 मार्च 2018

देहारदून 0:59

देहरादून: सचिवालय के बाहर जमकर हुआ बवाल, जानिए क्या थी वजह

17 मार्च 2018

ऋषिकेश झगड़ा 0:44

ऋषिकेश नगर पालिका में हुई तूतू-मैंमैं, पूर्व चेयरमैन ने दी मार डालने की धमकी

13 मार्च 2018

DEHRADUN NEWS 3:13

VIDEO: रिश्वतखोर अधिकारी कैमरे में कैद, ली इतनी बड़ी रकम

9 मार्च 2018

Recommended

WHO claim delivery of women is not normal, because Doctor fraud by C-Section, caesarean birth
India News

इसलिए नॉर्मल नहीं रह गई है महिलाओं की डिलीवरी, WHO का दावा- डॉक्टर्स कर रहे हैं फ्रॉड

22 फरवरी 2018

You can infect with dengue, malaria, chikungunya at the same time
India News

आपको भी हो सकता है एक साथ डेंगू, मलेरिया और चिकनगुनिया, जानिये वजह

11 फरवरी 2018

मंजूनाथ
India News

मरीज के दिमाग के कुछ हिस्से डॉक्टर्स ने किए गायब, केस हुआ दर्ज

8 फरवरी 2018

Government and doctors face-to-face on new law, Protest March from AIIMS to Parliament
India News

नए कानून पर सरकार का विरोध, कल AIIMS से संसद तक मार्च के लिए आज जुटेंगे देशभर के 10,000 डॉक्टर्स

5 फरवरी 2018

Alberta university, Canada
Rest of World

अब बिना चीरफाड़ के हो सकेगी शरीर के आंतरिक भाग की जांच

26 जनवरी 2018

पतंग
Dehradun

छत पर उड़ा रहा था पतंग तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि बच्चे ने लगा दी छलांग

21 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.