G20 In Delhi: प्रगति मैदान की प्रदर्शनी में छाए उत्तराखंड के उत्पाद, बिच्छू घास की जैकेट बनी आकर्षण

नई दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान में आयोजित जी 20 क्राफ्ट बाजार प्रदर्शनी में उत्तराखंड के उत्पादों का भी स्टॉल लगाया गया। उत्तराखंड के नोडल अधिकारी उपनिदेशक उद्योग विभाग डॉ. एम एस सजवाण ने बताया कि उत्तराखंड के उद्योग विभाग द्वारा लगाए गए स्टॉल में उत्तराखंड राज्य के हैंडलूम और हैंडीक्राफ्ट उत्पाद प्रदर्शित किए गए हैं।
#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand's stall has been displayed in the "G 20 Craft Market" at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, in which handloom and handicraft products of the state have been displayed.
Deputy Director Industries and the nodal officer for the exhibition, Sajwan says,…
