Dehradun News :  district administration has acquired Bharat Bhoomi Tourist Complex

कोरोना और कुंभ : जिला प्रशासन ने भारत भूमि पर्यटन परिसर को कोविड केयर सेंटर में तब्दील किया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Wed, 07 Apr 2021 07:16 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
कुंभ के कारण कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर जिला प्रशासन ने भारत भूमि पर्यटन परिसर, गढ़वाल मंडल विकास निगम को कोविड केयर सेंटर बना दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआ के अनुसार यह व्यवस्था तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू की गई है। 
city & states dehradun covid care center
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

