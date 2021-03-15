देहरादून: मैराथन धावक युवती से कार चालक ने की अभ्रदता, मुकदमा दर्ज

प्रैक्टिस के दौरान देहरादून की मैराथन धावक युवती से अभ्रदता के मामले में पुलिस से शिकायत की गई है। मामला रविवार का बताया जा रहा है। रायपुर थाने में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। वहीं इस मामले में पीड़ित ने पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार को ट्वीटर व इंस्ट्राग्राम के माध्यम से शिकायत भी भेजी है।

Yesterday, while running with my friend, a man stopped the car, passed lewd remarks & left. I yelled at him, he drove back & slut-shamed me. A mid-60s woman was next to him in the car. We lodged a complaint last night. Police are probing the matter: Jyotsana Rawat, Ultra Runner https://t.co/ELCnuY7MPQ pic.twitter.com/pfairuaapK