Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   dehradun news: Dehradun: Car driver abuse and misbehave with marathon runner girl

देहरादून: मैराथन धावक युवती से कार चालक ने की अभ्रदता, मुकदमा दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal Updated Mon, 15 Mar 2021 09:04 PM IST
पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार
पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
प्रैक्टिस के दौरान देहरादून की मैराथन धावक युवती से अभ्रदता के मामले में पुलिस से शिकायत की गई है। मामला रविवार का बताया जा रहा है। रायपुर थाने में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। वहीं इस मामले में पीड़ित ने पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार को ट्वीटर व इंस्ट्राग्राम के माध्यम से शिकायत भी भेजी है।

युवती ने सोमवार को पुलिस को लिखित में शिकायत भेजी है। उन्होंने तहरीर में लिखा है कि वह रविवार करीब सात बजे शाम को अपने भाई के साथ रायपुर थानो मार्ग पर अपनी ट्रेनिंग के लिए जा रही थी।


तभी अचानक एक कार रुकी। कार चालक ने उसके साथ अभ्रदता करते हुए गंदी गालियां भी दी। पुलिस महानिदेशक अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि पीड़ित की ओर से शिकायत मिल गई है। रायपुर थाना के एसओ को कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
 

 

 

