गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क में पहुंचा रहस्मयी वायरस, ब्लू शीप का किया बुरा हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:50 AM IST
gangotri park - फोटो : amarujala
उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी जिले में स्थिति गंगोत्री नेशनल पार्क में एक रहस्यमयी वायरस या बीमारी के चलते सात हिमालयी भरल (ब्लू शीप) की आंखें और दीदे बाहर निकल कर बह रहे हैं।

इस बात की पुष्टि वन विभाग ने नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) में की है। एनजीटी में दाखिल हलफनामे में कहा गया है कि इन हिमालयी भरल को पकड़ा नहीं जा सका हालांकि इन्हें देखा गया है। 
जस्टिस जावद रहीम की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर रही है।

शुक्रवार को मुख्य वन संरक्षक दिग्विजय खाती की ओर से हलफनामा दाखिल किया गया है। 
वायरस के बारे में कुछ स्पष्ट जानकारी हासिल नहीं हो सकी
