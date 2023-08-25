Notifications

Aj ka Rashifal: सिंह राशि वालों को ज्यादा सावधान रहने की जरूरत, जानें आज किन्हें मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ

अमर उजाला, न्यूज डेस्क, देहरादून Published by: रेनू सकलानी Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2023 10:12 AM IST
सार

मेष राशि के जातकों को आपका आकर्षक बर्ताव दूसरों का ध्यान आपकी तरफ़ खींचेगा। रात के समय आप आज आपको धन लाभ होने की पूरी संभावना है क्योंकि आपके द्वारा दिया गया। किस राशि के जातकों के लिए आज का दिन कैसा रहेगा। जानिए डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज के अुनसार।

डॉक्टर आचार्य सुशांत राज से जानिए आज का राशिफल - फोटो : amar ujala

विस्तार
मेष :- आपका आकर्षक बर्ताव दूसरों का ध्यान आपकी तरफ़ खींचेगा। रात के समय आज आपको धन लाभ होने की पूरी संभावना है, क्योंकि आपके द्वारा दिया गया धन आज आपको वापस मिल सकता है। अपनी महत्वाकांक्षाओं को माता-पिता को बतलाने का सही समय है। वे आपको सहयोग देंगे। आपको भी ध्यान केंद्रित कर कड़ी मेहनत करने की ज़रूरत है।



वृषभ :- करिअर में तरक़्क़ी के लिए नई क्षमताएं विकसित करना और नई तकनीकें सीखना महत्वपूर्ण रहेगा। जो लोग घर से बाहर रहते हैं, आज वो अपने सारे काम पूरे करके शाम के समय किसी पार्क या एकांत जगह पर समय बिताना पसंद करेंगे। आज का दिन आपके लिए बहुत अच्छा नहीं रहेगा क्योंकि कई मामलों में आपसी असहमति रह सकती है; और इससे आपके रिश्ते कमजोर होंगे।


मिथुन :- प्रभावशाली लोगों का सहयोग आपके उत्साह को दोगुना कर देगा। दिन चढ़ने पर वित्तीय तौर पर सुधार आएगा। घर का कुछ समय से टलता आ रहा काम-काज आपका थोड़ा वक़्त ले सकता है। किसी तीसरे इंसान का दखल आपके और आपके प्रिय के बीच गतिरोध पैदा करेगा। आप अपने उद्देश्यों की पूर्ति करने में सफल रहेंगे, बशर्ते इसके लिए आप दूसरों से मदद लें तो। आज जीवनसाथी के साथ समय बिताने के लिए आपके पास पर्याप्त समय होगा। 

कर्क :-  घर के जरुरी सामान पर धन खर्च करके आपको आर्थिक परेशानी तो आज जरूर होगी, लेकिन इससे आप भविष्य की कई परेशानियों से बच जाएंगे। पारिवारिक मोर्चे पर समस्याएँ मुँह बाए खड़ी हैं। पारिवारिक ज़िम्मेदारियों की अनदेखी आपको सबकी नाराज़गी की केंद्र बना सकती है। आज आप अपने प्रेमी के साथ कहीं घूमने का प्लान बनाएंगे लेकिन किसी जरूरी काम के आने की वजह से यह प्लान कामयाब नहीं हो पाएगा, जिसकी वजह से आप दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हो सकती है। भागीदार आपकी योजनाओं और व्यावसायिक ख़यालों के प्रति उत्साही होंगे। वक्त की नजाकत को समझते हुए आज आप सब लोगों से दूरी बनाकर एकांत में वक्त बिताना पसंद करेंगे।

सिंह :- अपने विचारों को सकारात्मक रखें, क्योंकि आपको डर नाम के दानव का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। नहीं तो आप निष्क्रिय होकर इसका शिकार हो सकते हैं। मनोरंजन और सौन्दर्य में इज़ाफ़े पर ज़रुरत से ज़्यादा वक़्त न ख़र्च करें। अगर आप दफ़्तर में अतिरिक्त समय लगाएंगे, तो आपकी घरेलू ज़िंदगी पर नकारात्मक असर पड़ सकता है। आपके महंगे तोहफ़े भी आपके प्रिय के चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाने में नाकाम साबित होंगे, क्योंकि वह उनसे क़तई प्रभावित नहीं होगा/ होगी। किसी भी ख़र्चीले काम या योजना में हाथ डालने से पहले ठीक तरह से सोच-विचार कर लें। आज पूरे दिन आप खाली रह सकते हैं और टीवी पर कई फिल्में और प्रोग्राम देख सकते हैं। ख़र्चों को लेकर जीवनसाथी से तनातनी संभव है।

कन्या :- ख़ुशनुमा ज़िन्दगी के लिए अपना ज़िद्दी और अड़ियल रवैया दरकिनार करें, क्योंकि इससे सिर्फ़ समय की बर्बादी ही होती है। अपने जीवनसाथी के साथ मिलकर आज आप भविष्य के लिए कोई आर्थिक योजना बना सकते हैं और उम्मीद है कि यह योजना सफल भी होगी। शाम के समय अपने जीवनसाथी के साथ बाहर खाना या फ़िल्म देखना आपको सुकून देगा और ख़ुशमिज़ाज बनाए रखेगा। अगर आपको लगता है कि आपका लवमेट आपकी बातों को समझ नहीं पाता तो आज उनके साथ वक्त बिताएं और अपनी बातों को स्पष्टता के साथ उनके सामने रखें। 
 

तुला :- आप ख़ुद को ऊर्जा से सराबोर महसूस करेंगे- लेकिन काम का बोझ आपमें खीज पैदा करेगा। आज इस राशि के कुछ बेरोजगार लोगों को नौकरी मिल सकती है जिससे उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति सुधरेगी। आपका मज़ाकिया स्वभाव सामाजिक मेल-जोल की जगहों पर आपकी लोकप्रियता में इज़ाफ़ा करेगा। कोई पौधा लगाएं। साझेदारी में किए गए काम आख़िरकार फ़ायदेमंद साबित होंगे, लेकिन आपको अपने भागीदारों से काफ़ी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। आज आप बिना किसी वजह के कुछ लोगों के साथ उलझ सकते हैं।

वृश्चिक :- अतिरिक्त धन को रिअल एस्टेट में निवेश किया जा सकता है। आम परिचितों से व्यक्तिगत बातों को बांटने से बचें। बाहरी चीज़ों का अब कोई ख़ास मायने आपके लिए नहीं बचा है, क्योंकि आप ख़ुद को हमेशा प्यार की ख़ुमारी में महसूस करते हैं। आज आप नए प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू करेंगे जो पूरे परिवार के लिए समृद्धि लेकर आएगा। जल्दबाज़ी में फ़ैसले न करें, ताकि ज़िन्दगी में आगे आपको पछताना न पड़े। वैवाहिक जीवन के लिहाज़़ से यह बढ़िया दिन है। साथ में एक अच्छी शाम गुज़ारने की योजना बनाएँ।

 धनु :- आज आप घर से बाहर तो बहुत सकारात्मकता के साथ निकलेंगे लेकिन किसी कीमती वस्तु के चोरी होने की वजह से आपका मूड खराब हो सकता है। दोस्त मददगार और सहयोगी रहेंगे। रोमांचक दिन है, क्योंकि आपका प्रिय आपको तोहफ़े/उपहार दे सकता है। अपना बायोडाटा भेजने या किसी इंटरव्यू में जाने के लिए अच्छा समय है। आपको ऐसी जगहों से महत्वपूर्ण बुलावा आएगा, जहाँ से आपने इसकी कभी कल्पना भी न की हो। थोड़ी-सी कोशिश करें तो यह दिन आपके वैवाहिक जीवन के सबसे विशेष दिनों में से एक हो सकता है।
 

मकर :- बेहतर जिंदगी के लिए अपनी सेहत और व्यक्तित्व में सुधार लाने कि कोशिश करें। माता-पिता की मदद से आप आर्थिक तंगी से बाहर निकलने में क़ामयाब रहेंगे। बच्चे को अपनी उम्मीदों के मुताबिक़ प्रदर्शन करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। हालांकि किसी चमत्कार की उम्मीद न करें। आपका प्रोत्साहन निश्चित तौर पर बच्चे का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ाएगा। आज के इस ख़बसूरत दिन प्रेम-संबंध में आपकी सभी शिकायतें ग़ायब हो जाएंगी। साझीदारी की परियोजनाएँ सकारात्मक परिणाम से ज़्यादा परेशानियाँ देंगी। कोई आपका बेजा फ़ायदा उठा सकता है और उसे ऐसा करने देने के लिए आप ख़ुद से ही नाराज़ हो सकते हैं। जल्दबाज़ी में फ़ैसले न करें, ताकि ज़िन्दगी में आगे आपको पछताना न पड़े। विवाह एक दैवीय आशीर्वाद है और आज आप इसका अनुभव कर सकते हैं।

कुम्भ :- प्रभावशाली लोगों का सहयोग आपके उत्साह को दोगुना कर देगा। आज यार दोस्तों के साथ पार्टी में आप खूब पैसे लुटा सकते हैं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी आपका आर्थिक पक्ष आज मजबूत रहेगा। पारिवारिक मोर्चे पर समस्याएं मुँह बाए खड़ी हैं। पारिवारिक ज़िम्मेदारियों की अनदेखी आपको सबकी नाराज़गी की केंद्र बना सकती है। आप अनुभव करेंगे कि आपके प्रिय का आपके प्रति प्यार वाक़ई बहुत गहरा है। आप किसी बड़े व्यावसायिक लेन-देन को अंजाम दे सकते हैं और मनोरंजन से जुड़ी किसी परियोजना में कई लोगों का संयोजन कर सकते हैं। जो लोग बीते कुछ दिनों से काफी व्यस्त थे उन्हें आज अपने लिए फुर्सत के पल मिल सकते हैं। यह आपके पूरे वैवाहिक जीवन के सबसे ज़्यादा स्नेहपूर्ण दिनों में से एक हो सकता है।
 
मीन :- जिंदगी की बेहतरीन चीज़ों को शिद्दत से महसूस करने के लिए अपने दिल-दिमाग़ के दरवाज़े खोलें। चिंता को छोड़ना इसकी ओर पहला क़दम है। दोस्तों की मदद से वित्तीय कठिनाईयां हल हो जाएंगी। अगर आज आप अपने परिचितों पर अपने फ़ैसले थोपने की कोशिश करेंगे, तो आप अपने हितों को ही नुक़सान पहुंचाएंगे। हालात का सामना धैर्य से करना ही अच्छे परिणाम दे सकता है। अपने प्रिय से दूर होने के बावजूद आप उसकी मौजूदगी महसूस करेंगे। अगर आप अपने काम पर ध्यान एकाग्र करें, तो आप अपनी उत्पादकता दोगुनी कर सकते हैं। समय का अच्छा इस्तेमाल करने के लिए आज आप पार्क में घूमने का प्लान बना सकते हैं लेकिन वहां किसी अनजान शख्स से आपकी बहस होने की अशंका है, जिससे आपका मूड खराब हो जाएगा। यह दिन शादीशुदा जिंदगी के सबसे ख़ास दिनों में से एक रहेगा।
