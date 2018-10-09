शहर चुनें

हेरिटेज स्कूल ने जीती बास्केटबॉल प्रतियोगिता

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 01:52 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
देहरादून। हेरिटेज स्कूल ने सेंट ज्यूड्स स्कूल को हराकर जूनियर ब्वॉयज बास्केटबॉल का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। गर्व कपूर को प्लेयर ऑफ दी मैच और प्लेयर ऑफ दी टूर्नामेंट का खिताब स्पर्श ध्यानी को मिला है।
हेरिटेज स्कूल के मैदान पर सोमवार को टूर्नामेंट का खिताबी मुकाबला हेरिटेज सकूल और सेंट ज्यूड्स के बीच खेला गया। मैच में हेरिटेज स्कूल की टीम आक्रामक खेल दिखाते हुए मैच में कुल 44 बास्केट किए। वहीं, विपक्षी टीम 19 बास्केट ही कर सकी। इस तरह हेरिटेज स्कूल ने मैच को 25 बास्केट के अंतर से जीत लिया। इसके बाद प्रधानाचार्या बी. गिल ने विजेता और उपविजेता टीम को सम्मानित किया।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

demo
Dehradun

रुड़की: दिन दहाड़े घर का गेट खुलवाया और रुपयों से भरा बैग लेकर बदमाश फरार, चिल्लाती रह गई महिला

रुड़की की दुर्गा कॉलोनी में दिनदहाड़े एक बदमाश ने एक महिला से लाखों रुपये की लूट लिए। पुलिस की टीमें लुटेरे की तलाश में जुट गई हैं। सिविल लाइंस कोतवाली क्षेत्र की दुर्गा कॉलोनी निवासी पारसिंह पसवान सेना में हैं।

8 अक्टूबर 2018

कैश वैन चालक ने तीन वाहनों को मारी टक्कर
Dehradun

देहरादून: नशे में धुत्त कैश वैन चालक ने 3 वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, ऑटो चालक की मौत, 4 घायल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आश्रम से बच्चे गायब हुए बच्चों गुत्थी उलझी
Dehradun

आश्रम से बच्चे गायब हुए बच्चों गुत्थी उलझी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

मुनिकीरेती में कल से शुरू होगा दूसरे चरण का सर्वेक्षण
Dehradun

मुनिकीरेती में कल से शुरू होगा दूसरे चरण का सर्वेक्षण

9 अक्टूबर 2018

ऋषिकेश डिपो को 15 नई बसों का तोहफा
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश डिपो को 15 नई बसों का तोहफा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

देहरादून से पिथौरागढ़ के लिए विमान से भरी उड़ान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में 'उड़ान' के तहत देहरादून से पिथौरागढ़ के लिए फ्लाइट शुरू, किराया मात्र 1580 रुपए

8 अक्टूबर 2018

nit uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: घायल छात्रा की मदद न करने पर एनआईटी के छात्रों में उबाल, करेंगे परीक्षाओं का बहिष्कार 

8 अक्टूबर 2018

भगवान शिव ने तोड़ा रावण का घमंड
Dehradun

भगवान शिव ने तोड़ा रावण का घमंड

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गेट से टकराई तेज रफ्तार कार, दो घायल
Dehradun

गेट से टकराई तेज रफ्तार कार, दो घायल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

सोने की अंगूठी चुराने वाला गिरफ्तार
Dehradun

सोने की अंगूठी चुराने वाला गिरफ्तार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

श्रीकृष्ण की तरह करनी चाहिए मित्र की मदद : सुंदरियाल
Dehradun

श्रीकृष्ण की तरह करनी चाहिए मित्र की मदद : सुंदरियाल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

सेंट लॉरेंस हाईस्कूल बना ओवर ऑल विजेता
Dehradun

सेंट लॉरेंस हाईस्कूल बना ओवर ऑल विजेता

9 अक्टूबर 2018

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में खोले जाएंगे 350 वेलनेस सेंटर, हर्बल स्टेट बनाने की तैयारी कर रही केंद्र सरकार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

महिला ने की आत्महत्या, ससुरालियों पर दहेज हत्या का आरोप
Dehradun

महिला ने की आत्महत्या, ससुरालियों पर दहेज हत्या का आरोप

9 अक्टूबर 2018

तलाक का नोटिस प्रकरण::: थाने ने नहीं भेजी कोर्ट में रिपोर्ट, अब सुनवाई 11 को
Dehradun

तलाक का नोटिस प्रकरण::: थाने ने नहीं भेजी कोर्ट में रिपोर्ट, अब सुनवाई 11 को

9 अक्टूबर 2018

खो-खो में जैन बालिका इंटर कॉलेज विजेता
Dehradun

खो-खो में जैन बालिका इंटर कॉलेज विजेता

9 अक्टूबर 2018

