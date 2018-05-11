शहर चुनें

स्वास्थ्य सबका अधिकार पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 02:00 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, डोईवाला।
स्वामीराम हिमालयन यूनिवर्सिटी (एसआरएचयू) के हिमालयन कॉलेज ऑफ नर्सिंग में 12 मई को इंटरनेशनल नर्सिंग डे के अवसर पर नर्सेज वीक का आयोजन किया जा रहा हैं। इस दौरान नर्सिंग विभाग की ओर से विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के अलावा प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित की जाएगी। बृहस्पतिवार को ‘स्वास्थ्य सबका अधिकार है’ थीम पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता हुई, जिसमें बीएससी, जीएनएम और एमएससी नर्सिंग के छात्र-छात्राओं के अलावा अस्पताल स्टॉफ ने भी प्रतिभाग किया।
इसके बाद नर्सेज प्रोसेस पर नृत्य नाटिका का भी मंचन हुआ। कॉलेज ऑफ नर्सिंग की विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. संचिता पुगाजड़ी ने कहा कि आगामी 12 मई को को नर्सिंग पेशे को शुरू करने वाली फ्लारेंस नाईटिंगल का जन्म हुआ था। उनके जन्मदिवस को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मनाया जाता है। इस दौरान नर्सिंग डायरेक्टर डॉ. रेणु धस्माना मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में प्रतिभाग करेंगी। इस अवसर पर कमली प्रकाश, हरलीन कौर, सुरेश विनायक, सोनी सिंह, विपिन सिंह, अमृता शेखर, प्रीति प्रभा और जयंत गिडियन मौजूद रहे।

