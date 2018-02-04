अपना शहर चुनें

कर्ण भूमि कला मंच के कलाकारों ने सिमली में संचालित किया जन जागरूकता अभियान

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:28 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग। रविवार को बाल विकास विभाग के सौजन्य से कर्ण भूमि कला संगम मंच कर्णप्रयाग के कलाकारों ने सिमली बाजार में नुक्कड़ नाटकों के माध्यम से बेटी बचाओ- बेटी पढ़ाओ का संदेश दिया। इस दौरान मंच के संयोजक दिनेश कुमार बुग्याली ने कहा कि बेटीयों के संरक्षण की दिशा में सभी लोगों को जन जागरूकता अभियान संचालित करने की आवश्यकता है। इस मौके पर रोशन, मनोज, हीना, हरी राम, सुभाष चमोली, राजेंद्र प्रसाद डिमरी और कुशलानंद डिमरी आदि मौजूद थे।

