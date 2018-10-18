शहर चुनें

डिवोशन हाउस बना ओवरऑल चैंपियन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 01:54 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
द इंडियन कैंब्रिज स्कूल में बुधवार को वार्षिक खेल दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस दौरान स्कूल के विभिन्न हाउस के छात्राओं ने विभिन्न खेलों में अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाई।
डिवोशन हाउस के खिलाड़ी सर्वाधिक मेडल जीतकर प्रतियोगिता में ओवरऑल चैंपियन बने। उपविजेता कम्पैशन हाउस रहा और सर्वश्रेष्ठ मार्चपास्ट की ट्रॉफी जस्टिस हाउस का मिली। मुख्य अतिथि रहे डॉ. ओपी कुलश्रेष्ठ (रिटायर्ड प्रधानाचार्य डीबीएस कॉलेज) ने विजेताआें और उपविजेताओं को ट्रॉफी व मेडल देकर सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने जीवन में खेल के महत्व की जानकारी दी। डॉ. कुलश्रेष्ठ ने कहा कि जीवन में पढ़ाई बेशक जरूरी है, पर पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ बच्चों को खेल में भी बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिना चाहिए। इस मौके पर स्कूल के डायरेक्टर सैयद मोहम्मद यासर, प्रधानाचार्य रचना श्रीवास्तव, एस फारुख, रुबीना सिद्दीकी आदि मौजूद रहीं।

IAS And PCS officers transfer department change in uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: आईएएस और पीसीएस अफसरों के विभागों में बड़ा फेरबदल, यहां पढ़िए पूरी लिस्ट...

सरकार ने आईएएस और पीसीएस अफसरों के विभागों में फेरबदल किया है। सचिव आरके सुधांशु से शहरी विकास विभाग हटाया गया। उनकी जगह सचिव शैलेश बगोली को शहरी विकास का दायित्व सौंपा गया। 

17 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण ने विभीषण को राज्य से बाहर निकाला
Dehradun

रावण ने विभीषण को राज्य से बाहर निकाला

18 अक्टूबर 2018

धान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: धान खरीद नीति में सरकार ने किया संशोधन, एजेंटों को देनी होगी 10 लाख की एफडीआर

17 अक्टूबर 2018

रेस्टोरेंट नहीं चला तो बेचने लगे चरस
Dehradun

रेस्टोरेंट नहीं चला तो बेचने लगे चरस

18 अक्टूबर 2018

सीट आरक्षित न होने पर महिलाओं ने जताई नाराजगी
Dehradun

सीट आरक्षित न होने पर महिलाओं ने जताई नाराजगी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

अब दंपति पर लगाया ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप
Dehradun

अब दंपति पर लगाया ब्लैकमेल करने का आरोप

18 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

देहरादून: रायपुर-थानों मार्ग पर बगैर स्ट्रक्चरल डिजाइन के बना दिया पुल, एफआईआर दर्ज करने की तैयारी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

मंदिर में चोरी, तीन घंटे में दबोचे आरोपी
Dehradun

मंदिर में चोरी, तीन घंटे में दबोचे आरोपी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकेंगे वाहन की रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस
Dehradun

ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकेंगे वाहन की रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस

18 अक्टूबर 2018

दमदार उम्मीदवार पर दांव खेलने के प्रयास में कांग्रेस
Dehradun

दमदार उम्मीदवार पर दांव खेलने के प्रयास में कांग्रेस

18 अक्टूबर 2018

