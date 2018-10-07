शहर चुनें

देहरादून व ऋषिकेश में 10 मरीजों में डेंगू की पुष्टि

देहरादून व ऋषिकेश में 10 मरीजों में डेंगू की पुष्टि

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 02:08 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
मौसम के बदलते मिजाज के साथ ही डेंगू ने कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक शनिवार को देहरादून व ऋषिकेश मेें डेंगू के 10 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। मरीजाें को अलग अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां विशेषज्ञों की टीम इलाज कर रही है।
जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी सुभाष जोशी ने बताया कि मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा जिन इलाकों के ये मरीज रहने वाले हैं उन इलाकों में एंटी लार्वा स्प्रे कराने के साथ ही दवाइयां बांटी जा रही हैं। साथ ही आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के माध्यम से लोगाें को डेंगू के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि राज्य में 500 से अधिक डेंगू मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इन मरीजों में दो मरीजों की इलाज के दोैरान मौत भी हो गई थी। अपर सचिव स्वास्थ्य युगल किशोर पंत ने बताया कि डेंगू फैलने न पाए, इसके लिए सभी जिलों में एंटी लार्वा स्प्रे कराने के साथ ही जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा सभी सीएमओ को अपने अधीनस्थ जिलों में डेेंगू रोकने को लेकर हर संभव कदम उठाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है।

