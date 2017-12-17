बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फर्जी पासपोर्ट मामले में दो और गिरफ्तार, भेजा जेल
Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 01:37 AM IST
आरोपी महबूब और देशराज
महिला द्वारा फर्जी दस्तावेजों के सहारे पासपोर्ट बनवाने के प्रकरण में पुलिस ने दो और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है। आरोपियों के पास से फर्जी आधार कार्ड बरामद किए गए हैं।
थाना क्षेत्र के लदोरा गांव निवासी शाहिद की पत्नी यासमीन के नाम से हैदराबाद निवासी उमा मल्होत्रा ने दो माह पूर्व पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन किया था। उमा ने यह आवेदन यास्मीन नाम से फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधर पर किया। जिससे वह मलेशिया जाने की फिराक में थी। पुलिस जांच में दस्तावेज फर्जी पाए जाने पर पुलिस ने महिला को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
महिला ने पूछताछ में टांडा थाना क्षेत्र के सैंधनी निवासी महबूब और लदौरा गांव के देशराज पुत्र नत्थू का नाम भी बताया। जिस पर पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस के अनुसार महबूब ने ही महिला के फर्जी दस्तावेज बनवाए थे। आरोपियों के पास से दो फर्जी आधार कार्ड भी बरामद किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है।
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
