VIDEO: मैदान पर जब दर्द से तड़प रहे थे माही, बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने आकर इस तरह बढ़ाया हौसला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 08:02 AM IST
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाड़ी युवराज सिंह की जबर्दस्त बॉन्डिंग जग जाहिर है। टीम इंडिया के लिए दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने एक साथ खेलते हुए कई बड़ रिकॉर्ड कायम किए हैं। 2007 का टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप हो या 2011 का विश्व कप, दोनों ही मेगा टूर्नामेंट में इनकी भूमिका बेहद अहम रही है।
कई साल बाद मैदान पर दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच आपसी भाईचारा देखने को मिला। यह वाकय उस वक्त कैमरे में कैद हो गया जब चेन्नई के कप्तान एमएस धोनी बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और अचानक उनकी कमर में दर्द हो गया। इसके बाद धोनी ने अपने फीजियो को इशारा कर मैदान पर बुलाया।
ms dhoni yuvraj singh csk kxip

RR VS DD
Cricket News

RRvDD: दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को ले डूबा डकवर्थ लुइस नियम, रोमांचक मुकाबले में 10 रन से जीती राजस्थान

दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के कप्तान गौतम गंभीर ने बुधवार को आईपीएल 2018 के छठे मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया था।

12 अप्रैल 2018

मुंबई इंडियंस vs दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स
Cricket News

MIvDD: रोहित-गंभीर में होगी जोरदार भिड़ंत, पहली जीत के लिए जी-जान लगाएंगे खिलाड़ी

14 अप्रैल 2018

14 अप्रैल 2018

indian women cricket team
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड को रौंदकर महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने कब्जाई वन-डे सीरीज, निर्णायक मुकाबले में 2-1 से दी मात

12 अप्रैल 2018

12 अप्रैल 2018

स्मृति मंधाना
Cricket News

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने किया शर्मनाक प्रदर्शन, इंग्लैंड ने बराबर की सीरीज

9 अप्रैल 2018

9 अप्रैल 2018

विराट कोहली (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

'मन तो हुआ था कि स्टंप उखाड़ता और कोहली को मार देता'

4 अप्रैल 2018

4 अप्रैल 2018

chennai superkings
Cricket News

हार के मुंह से जीत छीन लाए ब्रावो, CSK ने MI को रोमांचक मैच में एक विकेट से हराया

8 अप्रैल 2018

8 अप्रैल 2018

दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कार्तिक ने बांग्लादेश के छक्के छुड़ाकर कराया 'नागिन डांस', टीम इंडिया बनी चैंपियन

18 मार्च 2018

18 मार्च 2018

बांग्लादेश टीम
Cricket News

INDvBAN: काली पट्टी बांधकर खेलेंगे बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी, वजह है बेहद भावुक

14 मार्च 2018

14 मार्च 2018

इरफान पठान
Cricket News

इरफान पठान को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बनाया गया इस टीम का कोच

31 मार्च 2018

31 मार्च 2018

जैकलीन फर्नांडिस
Cricket News

ऋतिक और जैकलीन समेत बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के मस्त परफॉरमेंस के साथ IPL का आगाज

7 अप्रैल 2018

7 अप्रैल 2018

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

23 दिसंबर 2017

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

...फिर दिखा धोनी का सेना प्रेम, कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

4 अप्रैल 2018

4 अप्रैल 2018

Padma Awards ceremony being held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
India News

एमएस धोनी और अभिनेता मनोज जोशी सहित ये हस्तियां हुईं पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित

2 अप्रैल 2018

2 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

इस बार भी धोनी के लिए यादगार रहा 2 अप्रैल, पहले वर्ल्ड कप अब पद्मभूषण

2 अप्रैल 2018

2 अप्रैल 2018

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: IPL में CSK की वापसी को लेकर बोलते-बोलते भावुक हुए धोनी, पानी पीकर हुए चुप

30 मार्च 2018

30 मार्च 2018

एमएस धोनी, रजनीकांत
India News

IPL से पहले एमएस धोनी और रजनीकांत का धमाकेदार वीडियो

30 मार्च 2018

30 मार्च 2018

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

VIDEO: धोनी ने गेंदबाज को 'धोया', मारा इतना लंबा शॉट कि बॉल पार्किंग से लानी पड़ी

25 मार्च 2018

25 मार्च 2018

