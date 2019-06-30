शहर चुनें

विजय शंकर की जगह ऋषभ पंत को टीम में शामिल करने पर बोले फैंस, अब सही पकड़े हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 07:57 PM IST
विजय शंकर-ऋषभ पंत
विजय शंकर-ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : social Media
टीम इंडिया आज एजबेस्टन के मैदान पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एक बदलाव के साथ उतरी है। कप्तान कोहली ने इस अहम मुकाबले में ऑलराउंडर विजय शंकर को बाहर कर युवा ऋषभ पंत को अंतिम 11 में शामिल किया है। विजय ने विश्व कप में खेले अपने तीन मैचों में प्रभावित नहीं कर पाए थे। जिसकी वजह से उनकी खूब आलोचना हो रही थी। खासकर सोशल मीडिया ने खूब शंकर की आलोचना की थी। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी को मजबूत करने के लिए आज टीम में पंत को जगह मिली है। आइए देखते हैं टीम से विजय शंकर के बाहर और पंत के शामिल होने पर सोशल मीडिया ने कैसे रिएक्शन दिए हैं।
eng vs ind world cup 2019 cricket world cup 2019 rishabh pant vijay shankar cricket of field
