उभरी हुई तोंद को लेकर बना था मजाक, अब मलिंगा ने वर्ल्ड कप में रच दिया इतिहास

Brilliant stuff from Sri Lanka.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2019
What they didn't do with the bat, they more than compensated with the ball.
Malinga and Co. were disciplined & troubled the batsmen.
With England still needing to play Australia, New Zealand & India, the #CWC19 may throw up a few surprises.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/T4mHATZiz2
Excellent performance from Sri Lanka to beat England.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2019
England have India, Australia and New Zealand to play with and will have to win 2 out of these 3.
World Cup is alive #EngvSL
Well done Sri Lanka. Fantastic win. Malinga and Matthews, showing what experience can do in crunch situations. Makes the table interesting #ENGvSL— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019
Well Done Sri Lanka ... Fantastic spirit showed today ... Lasith Malinga take a bow ... Magnificent display ... !! #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 21, 2019
What a performance by @OfficialSLC great win inspired bowling by lasith Malinga and danajaya de silva . WOW. Hope this is the catalyst for the team to believe even more. Now for the batsmen to respond with heart— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 21, 2019
Great win boys!!!!! Lasith Malinga You beauty 👊 well done @IamDimuth under pressure delivered. Played @Angelo69Mathews 👍— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 21, 2019
What a thrilling game today! In-form Malinga's 4 for 43 leads Srilanka to a convincing victory. Well deserved, Srilanka. The second half of the tournament is getting tight. #ENGVSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/QS5Hn4m0Ni— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2019
Lasith Malinga is the Player of the Match!— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2019
10-1-43-4 #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/QN0p0o1RCV
