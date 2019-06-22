शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga Hilariously Trolled for fitness,now he create history against England

उभरी हुई तोंद को लेकर बना था मजाक, अब मलिंगा ने वर्ल्ड कप में रच दिया इतिहास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:16 AM IST
लसिथ मलिंगा
लसिथ मलिंगा - फोटो : social Media
श्रीलंका के तेज गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शानदार गेंदबाजी कर अपने आलोचकों का मुंह बंद कर दिया, साथ कुछ दिन पहले उनके फिटनेस का भी लोगों ने मजाक उड़ाया था और उनकी एक तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी। तस्वीर में मलिंगा का पेट लटका हुआ नजर आ रहा था, जिसके बाद उनकी फिटनेस पर सवाल उठने लगे थे। अब मलिंगा ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चार विकेट लेकर वर्ल्ड कप में सबसे तेज 50 विकेट लेने का कीर्तिमान हासिल किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज ग्लेन मैकग्रा और हमवतन मुथैया मुरलीधरन को भी पीछे छोड़ा दिया।
lasith malinga lasith malinga fitness lasith malinga vs england sl vs eng eng vs sl cricket world cup 2019
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
