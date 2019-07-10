शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: India lost their wickets earlier ind vs nz social media ask where is MS Dhoni

World Cup 2019: मुश्किल में टीम इंडिया, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने पूछा, कहां हैं धोनी?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 05:07 PM IST
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड के दिए 240 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया संकट में फंस गई है। महज 5 रन के भीतर ही तीन विकेट गंवा चुकी भारतीय टीम की जीत की दुआएं की जा रही है। अगर भारत को विश्व कप इतिहास के चौथे फाइनल में पहुंचना है तो आज का मैच हर हाल में जीतना ही होगा। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग धोनी की तलाश कर रहे हैं।, क्योकि जैसे ही विराट कोहली का विकेट गिरा, फैंस को उम्मीद थी की एमएस धोनी आकर पारी को संभालेंगे, लेकिन उनकी जगह ऋषभ पंत बल्लेबाजी करने आए। आइए देखते हैं कि सोशल मीडिया पर लोग धोनी को लेकर क्या कह रहे हैं।  
india vs new zealand world cup india vs new zealand match ind vs nz cricket world cup 2019 ind vs semi final 2019 world cup 2019 indian cricket team cwc19 social media reaction ind vs nz world cup 2019 virat kohli kl rahul ms dhoni
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
