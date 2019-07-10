World Cup 2019: मुश्किल में टीम इंडिया, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने पूछा, कहां हैं धोनी?

Where is Dhoni , he only bats on batting favour condition and increase personal milestone , why not Dhoni bat at this condition #INDvsNZ— Abhi (@abhineet1234563) July 10, 2019
Where is Dhoni when you actually need him?????#WhereIsDhoni— Taukir Bargir (@TaukirBargir) July 10, 2019
For those who are asking Where Is Dhoni and why isn't he coming now.— Sohom 🏏🇮🇳 (@sohom_pramanick) July 10, 2019
He has to play the finisher role today. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/nqytmXiEMd
LIVE World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल के लिए तैयार भारत-न्यूजीलैंड, मैच में बारिश के आसार
10 जुलाई 2019