Women's World Cup Live: इंग्लैंड ने 236 रन का लक्ष्य दिया, जवाब में 10 ओवर के बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीका 35/1

A solid knock from Tammy Beaumont as she brings up her 16th ODI fifty 👏 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/lKSlB3i6ZX

Maiden five-for in ODIs ✅

First five-wicket haul in #CWC22 ✅

Best bowling figures for South Africa in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history ✅



Take a bow, Marizanne Kapp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dR6bUW0nQ2